Dorothy Moller Kohn, known to all as Honey, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, with family present. She was 98.
Born in Queens, N.Y. in 1922, she was also formerly of Stowe, Vt. After of several years traveling the U.S. in a motorhome, Honey and husband, Al Kohn, became longtime residents of Seven Lakes, beginning in 1996. Honey entered assisted living in Plano, Texas, in 2017 and spent her final years there.
Honey treasured her time and her friends in Seven Lakes, being an active member of the West End Presbyterian Church, as well as with the Toymakers and Quilters groups.
Honey is survived by her five sons, Robert, of Charleston, S.C., Richard, of Greensboro, Roger, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Roy, of College Park, Md., and Randall, of Plano, Texas; her sister, Janet Tichansky, of Stowe, Vt.; and her goddaughter, Janet Anne Malcolm, of Franklin, Mass. She also has four nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Alfred Kohn, with whom she shared their mutual birthday of July 4, 1922; and by one grandchild, Robby.
A service will be held Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., at the Crawford Center of the West End Presbyterian Church, 275 Knox Lane, West End, with inurnment to follow in the church’s columbarium. Masks and social distancing will be observed.