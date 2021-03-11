Dorothy M. Hicks

Dorothy Maxine Hicks, 71, a lifelong resident of Vass, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Dorothy was born May 5, 1949, to the late Vernon Eugene (Luke) and Cornelia Harrison (Dunk) McCrimmon. She served as a housekeeper at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst for 30-plus years. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family, shopping trips with her sisters and golf cart rides with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Fields Hicks; and brothers, Mitchell, Earl, Lester and Grady McCrimmon.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel V. Hicks, of Southport, and fiancee, Mary Ann Gallaher of Lexington, and Dale Hicks and his wife, Lisa, of Carthage; sisters, Ruth Jackson (Donald), of West End, and Faye McCrimmon, of Vass; grandchildren, Wayne, Adam and Brandon Hicks, Anthony and Bethany Bibey, Crystal and Kyle Leenheer, Tiffany and Alexander Privott, and Dakota Hicks; great-grandsons, Case Leenheer and Elijah Bibey; pet Holly; and seven nieces and two nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Bethesda Cemetery. Those attending are asked to dress casually and bring a lawn chair. Mrs. Hicks will lie in repose at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Hicks family.