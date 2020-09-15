Dorothy Louise Futral, 82, of Cameron, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Carthage.
Mrs. Futral was born in Jacksonville, to the late George and Peachy Wood Futrell and was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Billy E. Futral; and their son, Gregory Futral.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday evening, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands Chapel, 137 Ervintown Road, Richlands. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Gurganus Family Cemetery, 1170 Gurganus Road, Richlands.
Surviving are sons, Timothy Futral and his wife, Janet, of Cameron, and Bradley Futral and his wife, Wanda, of Sanford; grandsons, Timothy Futral II and his wife, Bethay, of Carthage, and Michael Futral and his wife, Kay, of Cameron; step-grandson, Jonathan Ross and his wife, Danielle, of Sanford; and her great-grandson, Aiden Futral, of Carthage.
The family will receive friends before the service from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
