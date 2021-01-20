Dorothy June Gunn, formerly of Pinehurst, passed away in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 95.
There will be a private family service.
Dorothy was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Chicago, to Chester Hovelson and Ann Zver Hovelson. She grew up in St. Paul, Minn., graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, attended the colleges of St. Mary of the Springs (now Ohio Dominican) in Columbus, Ohio, and St. Catherine in St. Paul, majoring in English and communications. Her professional experience in Minnesota, Ohio, Texas and California included editing a house organ, editing scientific papers, writing advertising copy, institutional publicity, radio commercials, procedure manuals and a weekly newspaper column.
Dorothy married John Hamje in 1947 in Columbus, and soon moved to New Jersey and began a family of eventually five children. The family relocated to Dallas, Texas, in 1957, and Dorothy saw her children into high school and college and enjoyed working part-time for The Horchow Collection, Preston State Bank, and The Hockaday School.
Dorothy married Richard “Dick” Gunn in 1989 at the Fern Grotto in Kauai, Hawaii, and moved from San Jose, Calif., to Pinehurst, following a trip to Hilton Head, S.C., where they lived until Dick’s death. Dorothy returned to the Dallas area until her death.
Dorothy was active in the Catholic communities wherever she resided, from the Catholic Youth Center, St. Anne’s Society and PTAs to serving as a Eucharistic minister. She volunteered at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst and was recognized for over 1,600 hours of service spanning 13 years. Dorothy excelled in anything she attempted and was often in a leadership position.
Dorothy had a creative side and loved to write, participate in amateur theater, dance, sing, sew and paint. One of her short stories and children’s books received awards at the Texas Pro-Am Writer’s Rally. Her watercolor paintings and sewing creations won many ribbons on her entries to the State Fair of Texas and the Pinehurst Centennial Country Fair for her strawberry nut bread. Dorothy enjoyed good food, was a great cook and had a touch for decorating. Dorothy and Dick spent their retirement years traveling and playing golf.
Dorothy never met a stranger and would engage anyone in conversation and had a fantastic sense of humor. She will be missed by those who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Ann Hovelson; her husbands John F. Hamje, and Richard E. Gunn; and her son, Mark E. Hamje.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Hamje and husband, David Volpone, of Dallas; her son, John Hamje and wife, Paula, of Olympia, Wash.; her daughter, Teresa Masdon and husband, Scott, of The Colony, Texas; her son, Matthew Hamje and his wife, Vena, of Dallas; her sister, Jeanne Broenen, of San Jose, Calif.; her brother, Bob Hovelson and wife, Kate, of Lillydale, Minn.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, her favorite charity, or to a charity of your choice.