Dorothy Jean King Fritz, 83, of Aberdeen, passed Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A 1 p.m. graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
Mrs. Fritz was born July 3, 1937, in Durham County, to the late Arnold and Esther Braswell King.
She was preceded in death in March 2010 by her husband of 53 years, Floyd Donald Fritz.
She is survived by three sons, Floyd Fritz (Kaye) Aberdeen, Rodney Fritz (Lili), Davie, Fla., and Mike Fritz (Judy), York, S.C.; a brother, Donald King (Linda), Princeton; three grandchildren, Kelly Gordon (Ryan), Southport, Ashley Boyd (Kyle), Pinebluff, and Victoria Fritz Davie, Fla.; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Sandhills Assembly of God, Vision Fund, 6481 U.S. 1 North, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
