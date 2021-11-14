Dorothy Jean Folley, 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home in Aberdeen, from the long-term results of a serious stroke.
She was born in Moore County and graduated from Pinecrest High School, followed by Peace College. She moved to New York City and worked in the advertising world for about 30 years. She returned to Aberdeen to help care for her aging parents, Jean Wall Folley and Dorothy Louise Folley, who preceded her death. She was also preceded death by her younger sister Carol Prevatte, who passed suddenly on Aug. 16, 2021.
She was part of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church family until her stroke limited her mobility. She still kept up with friends and cousins by phone and computer.
As she requested, there will be no service or flowers. However, memorial gifts may be sent to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.