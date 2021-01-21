Dorothy H. Phillips

Dorothy Harris Phillips, 89, a constant stalwart in the Carthage and Moore County communities, went home to her eternal reward on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Born Aug. 16, 1931, in Moore County, to Andrew and Elsie Harris, she was the 12th of 16 siblings. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Phillips Sr.
She is survived by her sister, Francis Bouvier, of Windsor, Conn.
During her life’s journey, she successfully raised seven children, who in turn, blessed her with 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition, she “adopted and embraced” several children who were engrafted into her heart and legacy.
Known and respected as a woman of great faith and prayer, she served in several church congregations, including St. Mary’s United Church of God, in Carthage, and Covenant Church, in Southern Pines.
Her Christian service culminated in establishing and founding the Moore County Open House of Deliverance Church of Carthage. Its humble beginnings started in her living room, and through her constant devotion and faithful stewardship, she was able to build its current facility, where countless lives have been transformed. During her tenure as pastor, she taught members of the congregation to be astute students of God’s word, ardent disciples of His ways, and humble servants in the communities they live.
After transitioning her daily pastoral responsibilities, she continued to serve her extended “congregation” by regularly visiting nursing homes throughout Moore County. She was a frequent speaker at the Tara Plantation and Peak Resources Pine Lake, where she would bring joy and comfort to the sick and elderly. She would share words of wisdom, recall funny stories, sing familiar hymns, read poems of encouragement, and give little treat packages of sugar-free gum, peppermint candy, lotion, hand sanitizer and boxes of tissues. Her heart’s desire was to ensure the “forgotten ones” knew that they were loved and most importantly, that God loved them.
In 2004, Mrs. Phillips published several works of poetry. These works have been transcribed in several media forms (books, pamphlets and audio recordings) for ease of distribution. She was always known to keep a book and pamphlet in her purse in readiness to speak words of encouragement to those who crossed her path. She would frequently end her conversations with one of her favorite poems: “Be encouraged my friend, He (God) is with you to the end, and you’re never alone.”
In recognition of her significant contribution to society, in 2001, she was awarded with an honorary doctorate from Lamp Light University, Pageland, S.C. While humbled with the designation, her heart’s desire was to continue the work of God, remain faithful to His purpose, strong in faith and share the love of God.
She leaves behind a living legacy of the faithfulness of God. “May the works I’ve done and life I’ve lived speak for me.”
There will be a walk-through public viewing on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home, 151 South Hardin St., Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family is hosting a private service.