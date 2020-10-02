Dorothy C. Britt

Dorothy “Dot” Mae Cheek Britt passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
She was born Oct. 4, 1925, at home near High Falls, to Eli England Cheek and Sarah Hadley Powers Cheek. She grew up Quaker, attending High Falls Friends Church and was baptized at First Baptist Church of Robbins at the age of 54 — a true expression of her faith as she feared the water and never learned to swim. She was quiet and studious, graduating as valedictorian of her high school. She was employed in textiles all of her working career. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Robbins Chapter 283, for 50-plus years.
Dorothy had a wonderful green thumb and was happiest outside tending her vegetable and flower gardens, a love she passed down to her granddaughters, along with many heirloom plants over the years. She loved her family unconditionally and loved nothing more than preparing a feast and watching them eat. No one ever went hungry when visiting Dorothy, and they never left the house without a care package or two.
She will be remembered as a kind and gentle lady, who was soft-spoken and feminine all the days of her life. She was profusely appreciative of anything someone did for her. She lived a quiet life of service – always placing family, faith and friends above herself.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Henderson, her husband of 73 years; her brothers, Arthur, Thomas, Colon and Louis Cheek, and their spouses; and by her great-grandson, Aiden Shin.
She is survived by her son, Gary and his wife, Brenda; her granddaughter, Lori Shin, her husband, Rob, and their sons, Caleb and Noah; her granddaughter, Angie Brinkley, her husband Jason, and their daughters, Ava and Isabella.
A private graveside service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Missionary Women, c/o First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 400, Robbins, NC 27325.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Britt family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.