Dorleen Schafer Warner, 77, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend.
Born Jan. 30, 1944, in Madisonville, La., to the late Killian and Betty Schafer, Dorleen was an educator for 40 years both in public and private schools. She was innovative in her career as she participated in a pilot program which led her to become the first kindergarten teacher in Robeson County. She was committed to sharing her love of Christ with others. She was passionate about making sure every person she met knew how special and loved they were. In addition to her family and students, she touched many lives through her faith and fellowship. As a Christian disciple, she decided to participate in the Walk to Emmaus. She continued to serve as a volunteer to support others in their walk, and that is when she met her husband, Wayne.
Dorleen loved all of God’s creatures. Watching birds, butterflies, hummingbirds and the deer outside brought a smile to her face. She was a devoted grandmother and spending time with her family was what she loved most.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Buddy Schafer Jr.; and one stepson, Gary Warner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Maj. Wayne Warner, U.S. Air Force (ret.); three daughters, Averi Hall Avent (the late Marc), Regina Hall Edwards (Kip) and Sasha Hall Braxton (Buddy); stepdaughter, Theresa McKenzie (Frank); sister, Pauline Schafer Corkern; six grandchildren, Elaina, Lillian, Leah, Jase, Keira and Colton; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Southern Pines. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.
Memorial donations in Dorleen’s name may be made to Christ Fellowship Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.