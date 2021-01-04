Theresa Doris Sparks Byerly, 95, of Pinehurst, formerly of Greensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst.
Born on Oct. 30, 1925, in Rockingham County, to the late George K. and Lillie S. Sparks, she was a graduate of East Carolina Teacher’s College and taught school for a number of years. She was also a past member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Greensboro Lecture League and Shepherd Center of Greensboro.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, E. Grant Byerly; brother, Ira Thomas “Pete” Sparks and wife, Billie, and two sisters, Adell Daniels, and husband, Joe, and Lois Pittman, and husband, George.
She is survived by one son, Dr. Richard B. Gant Jr. and his wife, Dr. Jennifer M. Gant; stepson, E. Grant “Skip” Byerly Jr. and his wife, Sharon; one sister, Ruby Sparks; and two grandchildren, Avery Gant and Julianne Gant.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris’ name may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Green St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.