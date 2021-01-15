Doris Jean Measamer Harbour, 90, of Cameron, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Caritas Memory Care. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 70 years, Hayes Landis Harbour; and her sister, Phoebe Anne Thomas. She leaves behind her brother Charles Measamer (Susie); her children, Jane (Billy) Ethridge, grandchildren Jennifer (Brenden) Caufield, Clark (Rebecca) Ethridge, Blair (Allison) Ethridge, and great-grandchildren, Savannah and Waylon; David (Tracey) Harbour, grandchildren, Keely (Jason) Harpster, great-grandson Miles, Kerri (Shane) Bartlett, great-grandson, Thomas David; Anne Harbour-Tonn (Kevin), grandchildren, Cameron (Caitlin) Tonn, Cristina (Coley) Rose great-grandchildren Hayes and Presley; Steven (Caryn) Harbour and grandchildren, Macy and Alison.
A longtime resident of Moore County, Doris Jean was born in Lee County to Jewel Way Measamer and Homer Measamer. Hayes and Doris Jean were married in 1948, and together they raised their four children. While simultaneously being a wonderful wife and mother, she ran her own beautician business in Cameron for many years. She then joined her husband in operating Harbour Maytag Inc. and managing a longleaf pine tree farm. Known for her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes, Doris enjoyed a life filled with love and laughter. She was dedicated to her family and was the very definition of a loving “Nana” to her grandchildren. Ever the caring friend, she generously shared her many talents with others and happily blessed the lives of everyone who knew her. Doris Jean enjoyed cooking and baking, needlework, sewing, and ceramics. Her favorite times were spent hosting family and friends at her vacation home on Lake Tillery, always making certain they went home well-fed and feeling loved. Secure in her faith, she was a longtime member of Cameron Presbyterian Church, faithfully serving as deacon and elder. A private celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. at Cameron Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Canessa Lagan officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cameron Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 68, Cameron, NC 28326.
Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Boles Funeral Home and Crematory, Southern Pines.