Doris Patricia (Pat) Holley Graham entered into her eternal rest Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Born Jan. 9, 1945, Doris H. Graham was the second of three children born to the late Clarence V. Holley Sr. and Elma C. Holley, formerly of Wilson. She was the granddaughter of Alonza Coley and Pauline McQueen Coley, also formerly of Wilson. She attended Catholic schools in her early years and graduated from Darden High School in 1962. She graduated from Elizabeth City State University with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1966. She later received a double master’s degree in language arts and social studies, then a six-year post-master’s degree from Campbell University. Doris further received a six-year degree in administration from Nova Southeastern University, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Doris retired in 1998 as a curriculum-assistant principal in Cameron, after having worked more than 30 years as a teacher, assistant principal, a central office administrator, and educational consultant for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Doris was a member of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church in Southern Pines, where she served as past church secretary, on the Steward Board, and as a deaconess. She also served on various boards in the church, including the Board of Christian Education, the Methodist Women, and as Women’s Day chair and speaker.
Doris was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, P.H.A.-Golden Star Chapter 84, where she served as Worthy Matron of her chapter for 10 years and Grand District Deputy of District 26 for six years. She was previously a member of the Board of Directors for the Moore County Chapter of the American Red Cross, for which she served as secretary chairman.
Doris was married to Ansol E. Graham Sr. for 54 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and older brother, Clarence V. Holley Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Katrina N. (Nikki) Graham, of Fuquay-Varina; her son, Ansol E. Graham Jr. (Dusty), of Seven Lakes; her grandchildren, who were the beat of Mimi’s heart, Avery Ethan, Alexis Evamae (Jasmine Trivette), Aiden William, Justus Gabriel, and Journey Nowell. She leaves her beloved Holley family, including her baby sister, Elnora Holley Faison, of Raleigh; her nieces, Robyn Harris (Lonnie), Jamonica Holmes (Patrick), Sean Patrick and Jordyn Nicole; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives, with special fondness for Clara Holley, Garland Outlaw and Tonola Barber.
She is forever bound by love to the Graham family, of which she was a cherished member for almost 60 years. She is survived by her family by marriage, including Mary Graham Tibbs, Neal Graham (Carleena); Stafford Graham, Nancy Faye Brown, Wesley Graham, Daniel Graham (Oletha), Gloria Fairley, Vera Miller, Marti Moore (John), Solomon Graham and Tony Graham. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives whom she dearly loved, with special fondness for Joey, Tyler, Baeley and Andrew.
Doris will be loved and fondly remembered by her high school classmates and friends from Darden High School, the church of her birth into knowing Christ, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, and friends and family in both Wilson and Windsor. Moreover, she leaves lifelong friends and classmates from Elizabeth City State University, Class of 1966, her camping/RV friends, her dearest friends in Christ, Betsy Harris, Cynthia McDonald, Alfreda Chavis, Sister Birtha Shaw, Sister Peggy Chavis, Sister Joyce Jackson, Thomaseana Murphy, Jeannie Burnie, Mae Suggs, Faye Williams and Charles Eatmon; and all her students she inspired over many years, who loved her as a teacher, role model, and woman of God.
Doris only wanted to be known as a child of God, who worked hard every day trying to make God proud of her. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her beloved husband, Everette, who cared for her in illness and loved her so deeply throughout the life they shared, and most importantly, her children and grandchildren. She sowed a legacy of love and sacrifice, so she may now take her eternal rest. God filled her life with His Grace from beginning to end.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in her name to the ECSU Foundation, whose purpose is to aid, support, and promote teaching, research and service in the various educational, scientific, scholarly, professional, artistic, and creative endeavors of the University. Visit http://ecsu.edu/Foundation to make a donation, mail to Elizabeth City State University Foundation, 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or call (252) 335-3400.
A private memorial service will be held.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Graham family.