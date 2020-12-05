Doris Gladden Weinberg, 92, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
The daughter of the late Wayne H. and Lois T. McGee, she was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Laurens, S.C.
Interment will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Hendersonville.
Doris was a Realtor for 25 years, having worked in North and South Carolina. While living in Greenville, S.C., she was active in the Junior Woman’s Club and Meals on Wheels.
After her husband, Glenn Gladden, passed away while living in Hendersonville, she moved to Pinehurst to be near family. She started playing duplicate bridge at the Bridge Center, where she met her late husband, Richard Weinberg. They played in lots of tournaments and both achieved their goal of Silver Life Master.
Doris is survived by one son, David Gladden and wife, Barbara, of Allen, Texas; and two stepgrandchildren, Lauren and Jimmy DeMartino; three stepchildren, Susan Matteson and husband, Patrick, Kathryne Nguyen and husband, Francois, and David Weinberg; and five stepgrandchildren, Gina, Duke, Maik, Faith and Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to FirstHealth Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.