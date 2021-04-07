Doris G. Wall

Doris Garner Wall, 88, of Sanford, formerly of Carthage, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Claudie Lee and Ethel Mandy Morgan Garner. Doris was a longtime member of Yates-Thagard Baptist Church and worked in textiles for several years.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond, Cliff, Bud, Ralph and Harrison; sister Ruth Baker; and son-in-law Carl Bunnell.
She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 72 years, Paul Wall; daughters, Pat W. Connell and husband, Ricky, of Carthage, and Vicki W. Bunnell, of Sanford; sisters, Jewel Frye, of Aberdeen, and Thelma Wilkie, of Sanford; brother, Walter Garner, of Newport News, Va.; grandchildren, Anderson Lee Frye, Shana Kaczmarek and wife, Kate, and Kevin Bunnell; great-grandchildren, Crew and Laken.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church cemetery, with Pastor Steven Johnson officiating. The body will lie in repose at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.