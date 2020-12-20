Doris Jane Corrigan Beriont Catullo Ringenbach, 96, of Whispering Pines, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
She was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Charles and Janey Corrigan. The Depression era was hard for her family. She was one of two children out of five siblings to survive the Depression.
She spent her childhood and teenage years in Linden, N.J. A graduate of Linden High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter ”Lollie” Beriont, in Texas, as he trained in the Air Force before shipping out to serve in Europe during World War II. Months later he was shot down and killed over enemy lines in Germany in 1944.
As a young widow, she took monies awarded by the government to purchase a home for her parents. She then began a career as buyer for B. Altman’s in New York City. Her dear friend, Lucille Hallock helped guide her as she began to rebuild her life.
She then met and married Albert Catullo in 1949, who had re-enlisted in the Army after serving during World War II. Their first assignment as a married couple was in post-war occupied Nuremberg, Germany. They enjoyed traveling in their MG-TA enjoying culture and the arts throughout Europe as a young couple.
Their daughter, Jayne-Leslie, was born in Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Wash., in 1955 and joined them on their many tours of duty, which included Washington state, Georgia, California, El Salvador, Kentucky, South Carolina, the Pentagon in D.C., Asuncion, Paraguay, and Virginia, where they ultimately retired.
Her passion for beauty and art infused her family’s life, homes and experiences. Her personal strength and faith were the foundation and glue for the family. As a true Army wife, she stood guard while her husband was deployed to Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage and adventure. Lt. Col. Albert Catullo passed away in 1993.
She married Col. Frank Ringenbach, a longtime military family friend, and relocated to the Whispering Pines area, where she set about making her “Shangri-la” on the lake. Frank passed away in 2007. And she chose to stay in her home. She delighted in her friends, beautiful home and art and the nature and beauty of the lake until her death.
She was a gifted artist. She painted and excelled in portrait pastel work, garnering awards. Her passion for art was present throughout life in her surroundings and her artwork. Her extensive travels offered her the opportunity to study and express herself through art.
In the 1970s, she went to college for the first time, graduating with an associate degree in art history. Her school trip to Italy became the catalyst for her next adventure, sculpting. She credits a visit to see one of Bernini’s sculptures in Rome as the moment that she was filled with a desire to work in a three-dimensional medium.
In her 60s, she took a sculpting class and the rest, as they say, was history. Her instructors and admirers were astounded at the museum-quality of her artistic expression and ability. She excelled in working in clay that was then cast in bronze. She was thrilled to travel to Pietra Santa, Italy to work in the foundry and see her sculptures be realized in bronze. She even tried her hand at marble sculpting while in Italy.
She delighted in being a “late bloomer,” wondering if the talent to sculpt had been one she always had but had not tapped into or whether it was gift that was spiritually bestowed to her at that time.
Her passion, creativity and talent gave her immeasurable pleasure. Her works are featured in the Center for Performing Arts at George Mason University, Fairfax, Va. (“Attitude”), the Selective Services (General Hershey) as well as work for the Aaron Burr society in New York and many professional personal commissions, including a commissioned piece located at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. She was a member of the National Sculptors Society and featured in the Who’s Who of American Women in 1999-2000.
She is survived by her daughter, Jayne-Leslie, and her son-in-law, John Fitch and stepgrandaughter, Erin, as well as her nephews, nieces, grand- and great- nephews and nieces in the Corrigan and Catullo families located in Argentina, Alabama, Colorado, New Jersey and Texas; and her stepchildren.
She will be buried with Lt. Col. Albert Catullo, at Arlington Cemetery, in Virginia at a date to be determined.
She will be buried with Lt. Col. Albert Catullo, at Arlington Cemetery, in Virginia at a date to be determined.
