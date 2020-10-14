Donna Lee Gorrell, 71, of Pinehurst, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Escondido, Calif., while visiting family.
She was born Dec. 20, 1948, to Richard and Jackie Henson in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Donna was by any measure a true renaissance woman. She began working for her aunt in a medical clinic in Chicago while still in high school. She then worked at Cook County Hospital and ultimately pursued a career as a medical technician.
She soon found that career to be less than totally satisfying, so she opened a ladies’ clothing boutique in the trendy Lincoln Park neighborhood. She later sold the business, became a law librarian and shortly thereafter a mother of two sons. Following a divorce, she met and married the true love for the rest of her life, Larry.
Together, they moved from Chicago to San Francisco, back to Chicago, and ultimately to Pinehurst, all the while traveling the world over in support of Larry’s career. In the meantime, they raised their two sons, and Donna took care of all of the family’s needs, which led to her being regarding as one of the best cooks around.
She loved books and was an avid scholar of the world’s great religions to the point of writing and having published a book on the subject and its impact on her, titled “Perfect Madness.” She made many friends all over the world due to her cheerful, outgoing, thoughtful, caring, straightforward and honest nature.
As retirement approached, Donna and Larry spent their time in Pinehurst and visiting their two sons, Glenn and Brian; their daughter-in-law Ewa; and their granddaughters, Olivia and Sophia, in California. They also found time to get away to their vacation home in Bermuda. Life was great. She will always be remembered as the hub around which her family revolved and a welcome light in the life of all those she touched and cared about.
May she rest in peace in God’s arms forever.