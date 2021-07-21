Donna Kay Cummings, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at the age of 60.
Donna was born Aug. 30, 1960, in Moore County, to the late Anderson Frye and Virginia Lonkert Donna was a fun-loving person who loved gathering with her family and her friends. She will be remembered as a firecracker to her family and friends. She loved and lived life to the fullest ... her way.
Donna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brianna; and her great-grandson, Hayden.
She leaves behind her daughters, Christina Cummings (Robert), of Marston, and Dianna Cummings (Steve), of Aberdeen; and her grandchildren, Te’Ara, Donavon, Kelvyn and Jacob.
Service arrangements will remain private at this time.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.