Donna Ault, 80, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Fox Hollow Senior Living Community.
Donna was born June 23, 1941, in Effingham Ill., to Glen and Mary Harmon Northway.
Donna grew up in Casey, Ill., and graduated from Casey High School in 1959. Donna attended Eastern Illinois University, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. During the summer after her freshman year, she began dating a former high school classmate, Dan Ault. They fell in love and married Aug. 20, 1961. Dan and Donna moved to Carbondale, Ill., where both graduated from Southern Illinois University. Donna earned her bachelor’s degree in education, with a minor in history and earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana University in 1976.
Over her career, Donna taught high school in Mattoon, Ill.; Bristol, Conn.; and Logansport, Ind. While teaching at El-Tip-Wa Vocational High School in Logansport, Donna was named National Vocational Special Needs Teacher of the Year. Donna also served as a delegate to the American Vocational Association convention representing special needs in Indiana in 1980, 1981 and 1982.
After retiring from her career in education, Donna and her family returned to Illinois, where she worked for Peterson American for several years.
Donna has been a member of PEO since 1967. She was most recently affiliated with Chapter AZ in Pinehurst, where she reached her 50-year Golden Girl milestone in 2017, and where her daughter and granddaughter are also members.
Donna was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst. Over the years, she held the position of elder, volunteered with children’s church and the CALL program, and attended weekly bible study.
Donna had a love of travel. She was able to reach her goal of traveling to all 50 states, as well as several foreign countries. When she and Dan were not traveling the country in their RV, they
could be found in either Surprise, Ariz., in the winter or Pinehurst in the summer. After Dan’s passing in 2008, Donna settled in Pinehurst to be near family.
Donna was predeceased by her parents; and an older sister, who passed away in infancy.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Danelle, and her husband, Clay; grandchildren, Megan and Nick; brother, Scott and his wife, Jody; brother-in-law, Ron Ault; sister-in-law, Patricia Ault, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank the outstanding care team at Fox Hollow Senior Living and the service providers of FirstHealth Hospice.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst.
Memorials can be made in Donna’s name to Sandhills Children’s Center, 1280 Central Drive, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
