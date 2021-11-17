Donald Wayne Hall, of Bishopville, S.C., passed away at McCoy Memorial Nursing Center of Bishopville on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Donald was born in Pinehurst on June 19, 1952, to Carl Lane Hall and Lillian Marie (Ussery) Hall. He was employed by Sumter Behavioral Health Services prior to his disability in 2012 due to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Donald is survived by his brothers, David Lane Hall, of Burlington, and Dr. Daniel Crawford Hall, of Southport. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery, 1020 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen, on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m., with Rev Jerry Gardner officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.