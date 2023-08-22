Donald Thomas Uhl Aug 22, 2023 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Thomas Uhl, 59, of Carthage, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Peak Resources-Pinelake, Carthage. Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Aug. 23, 2023 Calendar Aug 26 Encore Unscripted: A Night of Improvisational Theatre Sat, Aug 26, 2023 Aug 27 Weymouth Woods EcoEXPLORE Program Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Aug 27 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Aug 28 The Fantastic Island: Art from Haiti Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants Mon, Aug 28, 2023