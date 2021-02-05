Donald Stover Feb 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Stover, 68, of Vass, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence. McLeod Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed, Feb 3, 2021 Calendar Feb 5 Painted Ponies Art Walk & Auction Fri, Feb 5, 2021 Feb 5 Original Works by Al Gury Fri, Feb 5, 2021 Feb 5 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Fri, Feb 5, 2021 Feb 6 Painted Ponies Art Walk & Auction Sat, Feb 6, 2021 Feb 6 Original Works by Al Gury Sat, Feb 6, 2021