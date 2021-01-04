Donald R. Stewart Jan 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Ray Stewart, 69, of Vas’s, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Jan. 3, 2021 Calendar Jan 5 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Tue, Jan 5, 2021 Jan 6 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Wed, Jan 6, 2021 Jan 7 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Thu, Jan 7, 2021 Jan 8 Original Works by Al Gury Fri, Jan 8, 2021 Jan 8 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Fri, Jan 8, 2021