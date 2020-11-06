Donald R. Phillips

Donald Ray Phillips, 76, of Glendon, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of the late Henry and Alice Watkins Phillips. Don graduated from Highfalls School and served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He built houses in the early 1970s, and then worked in textiles for several years at Milliken Mills in Robbins and Proctor Silex in Southern Pines. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing and spending time at the beach with his family. He was well known among “beaglers” as a field trial champion. He trained and raced AKC registered beagles, and over the years won 20-25 championships.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jewelene McNeill Phillips; son, Bryan Phillips and wife, Michelle, of Carthage; sisters, Ruth Sapp Stamey (Joel), and Gail Meeks (Hal) and brothers, Leon Phillips (Gwen), and Tommy Phillips (Linda), all of Carthage; one grandson, Layne Martindale; mother-in-law, Louise Garner McNeill; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Glendon Independent Christian Church, conducted by Pastor Brian Bean. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Glendon Independent Christian Church, 148 Glendon Church Road, Glendon, NC 27325.
