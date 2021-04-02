Donald R. “Pete” Monroe, 76, died peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, surrounded by his family, in Northport, Ala. He was laid to rest at Red Branch Church in Carthage.
Pete was born April 19, 1944, in Cameron, to the late Lottie Iona Monroe and Eugene Edward “Blue” Monroe. He led a full and exemplary life, inspiring many along the way.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Lola Monroe, of Cameron; and brother, Bobby Monroe of Charlotte.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Monroe, of Charlotte; children, Kenneth and April Monroe, of Davidson, Matthew and Lindsay Monroe, of Mooresville, and Clint and Ashley Beaver, of Charlotte; sister, Phyllis Johnston, of Cameron; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Betty Jo Wright, of Northport, Ala.; and eight grandchildren, Chase Monroe, Storm Monroe, Blue Monroe, Emma Monroe, Haven Monroe, Mattie Monroe, Brookley Beaver and Vivienne Beaver.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate. This organization was close to his heart as it played an instrumental role in the healing of his grandson, Storm Monroe.