Donald R. Hill

Donald Ray Hill, of Pinebluff, passed away in FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the age of 75.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. at Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home.
Donald was born June 23, 1946, in Asheboro, to the late Joseph Hill and Virginia Hussey Hill. Donald was a man who deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a proud American and particularly proud of his service to his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid NASCAR fan, that is, until Jeff Gordon's retirement. He was a woodworker, and he applied his skill to many different projects. Donald especially loved his dog, Annie.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Vicki Hill, of Pinebluff; his children, Darrell Hill (Tabitha), of Jacksonville, Fla., Doug Hill (Tammy), of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Angela Hill Peek, of Wilmington, Jeff Johnson (Connie), of Rockingham, and Christopher Johnson, of Pinebluff; his sister, Patsy Markwood, of Asheboro; his grandchildren, Kevin, Kacie, Kody, Jeffrey, Olivia, Nathan, Emma and Max.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or by mail at Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.