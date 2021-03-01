Donald Ray Donathan, 63, of Carthage, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals.
He was born Nov. 11, 1957, in Lee County, to Paul Ray Donathan and Peggy Key Donathan. Donald worked on restoring old cars.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Lemons Donathan, of the home; a son, Donald Ray Donathan Jr. of Carthage; daughters, Patricia White, of Virginia Beach, Stacy Donathan, of Carthage, and Paula Donathan, of Carthage; brothers, Tony Donathan (Darlene) and Timothy Paul Donathan (Sherry), all of Carthage; sister, Glenda Nehls (Carl), of Sanford; and eight grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at White Hill Presbyterian Church cemetery Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Thomas presiding.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.