Donald Ray “Don” Brady, 70, of Bennett, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Beulah Baptist Church, in Bennett, officiated by Dr. Neal Jackson and Dr. Curtis Barbery. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Don was born in Chatham County and lived most of his life in Moore and Randolph counties. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and a proud grandfather. Don was a 1969 graduate of North Moore High School, employed by Ingersoll Rand as a machine operator and was a master carpenter. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, where he enjoyed helping with many projects.
Don was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Clay Brady; father, Roland Brady; brothers, George Brady and Jerry Brady.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Cheryl Jones Brady, of the home; daughters, Donna Rae B. Surmont, and husband, Roy, of Siler City, and Lea B. Hurley, and husband, Blaine, of Seagrove, mother, Myrtis Maness Brady, of Carthage; sisters, Cindy Hancock, and husband, Gary, of Bear Creek, Wanda Brady, of Robbins, and Rolanda Phillips, and husband, Mike, of Carthage; brother, Brad Brady, of Bennett; grandchildren, Aaron Coble, Nicholas Coble, Lexi Hurley, Tristian Hurley and Natalie Hurley; special nephews, Chase Jones, Cory Jones and Christian Beavers; and many nieces and nephews.
The body will lie in repose from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Loflin Funeral Home, Ramseur. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 8454 Howard Mill Road, Bennett NC 27208; or to Ebenezer Christian Children's Home, 500 Crestmont Dr., Siler City, NC 27344.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ramseur.