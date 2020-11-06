Donald Nelson was born Jan. 9, 1949, the son of the late Eugene and Bessie Nelson, formerly of Southern Pines. He attended West Southern Pines High School, where he graduated as salutatorian of his class. After graduating, Don relocated to Elizabeth, N.J., and acquired a computer programming degree.
Don worked as a messenger, delivering packages and mail to New York City. He loved the atmosphere of the city, going to plays, parks, zoos and museums.
On Oct. 24, 2020, Don passed away peacefully in his apartment at the age of 71.
Don is survived by his loving brothers, Larry Nelson (Joan) of Iselin, N.J., Louis Nelson, of Roselle, N.J., and Dennis Nelson (Sandra), of Washington, D.C.; his niece, Krista L. Nelson, and nephew, Shawn Nelson, who he considered as his children; and a host of cousins and dear friends.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nesbitt Funeral Home, 165 Madison Ave., Elizabeth, NJ 07201.