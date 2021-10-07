Donald L. Gibbs

Donald Lee “Don” Gibbs, 66, of Supply, formerly of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Donald was born Feb. 14, 1955, in Hampton, Va., son of Irwin Gibbs and Vivian Gibbs, of South Dakota. He graduated from Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, joining the Air Force after graduation. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Southern Pines, working in various jobs at Fort Bragg. Don was an active member of First Baptist Church, Shallotte.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sherol Shelton Gibbs, of Supply; children, Kristy Webb, of Berea, Ky., and Clint Gibbs and wife, Emily, of Richmond, Ky.; brothers, Mike Gibbs (Patty), of Sioux City, Iowa, and Larry Gibbs (June), of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Rebekah, George and Kaylor; and other relatives.
Services will be held in Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422 or Wounded Warriors.
