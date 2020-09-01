Donald George Zeilstra, 86, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Donald was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Brookfield, Ill., to the late George and Winifred Moore Zeilstra.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
Don graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1955. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Betty Jean Bollhoffer April 7, 1956. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage prior to his passing. They moved to Pinehurst in the early 1990s, where he thoroughly enjoyed his favorite hobby – golf.
He is survived by his wife Betty; daughter, Sharon Zeilstra of Apex; son, Stuart Zeilstra (Kathy), of Illinois; daughter-in-law Carol; and two grandchildren Atticus and Lauren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steve, in 2017; and his younger siblings, Donna Jean Zeilstra and Duane Zeilstra.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.