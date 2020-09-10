Donald F. Edwards

Donald Francis Edwards, 87, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Penick Village.
Born Feb. 7, 1933, Don was raised on a farm in Elwood, Ill., by a loving family that, through the years, included his mother, Helen Hutchinson; his adoptive father, Bob Edwards; his grandparents; Dayton and Lettie Hutchinson; and his stepfather, Red Johnson. He attended the one-room Brown School through eighth grade and then enrolled in secondary school at Joliet High. There he met the love of his life, Georgene Vose. They married in 1952 and moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., where he trained at Camp Cooke.
After he was discharged from the U.S. Army, they returned to Illinois, and Don attended Northern Illinois University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in business. He began his career as a sales representative with UARCO in Illinois and continued as a “peddler” with the company in Michigan before retiring to Pinehurst in the early 1990s.
Don was known and loved for his warmth and friendliness, his big smile, and a wry and playful sense of humor. His Christian faith defined his life, and he never went to bed without reading his Bible and The Upper Room devotional. He was an active member at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst, attending Bible studies and preparing weekly worship bulletins.
Growing up as an only child, family was of paramount importance, and his best memories included Thanksgiving dinner and poker games with the extended Vose family, skiing in upper Michigan over the New Year holiday with Georgene and his children, and vacationing in the Smoky Mountains. He loved Ford Mustangs, the Indy 500, the music of the Eagles, and vanilla ice cream.
Don was a member of the Scottish Rite, the American Legion and Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Georgene Ruth Edwards; two children, Deon Eileen Roach (Michael) and Donald Francis Edwards Jr. (Linda); and four grandchildren, Donald Francis Edwards III, Connor Michael Roach, Samuel Tanner Roach and Mary Catherine Edwards.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m., at The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don’s name may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care or The Village Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.