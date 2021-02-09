Donald D. Crimmins abruptly departed this life Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, losing his battle with COVID-19 at age 71.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Meg; his brother, Bill Crimmins, of Katy, Texas; his in-laws, Stana and Jack Kinkaid, of Arlington, Va.; and many relatives and friends in Seaford, Del.
He was predeceased by his beloved nephew, Andrew Crimmins, formerly of Houston, Texas, in 2010.
Born in Chestertown, Md., in 1950, he was raised in Seaford, Del. He attended Pennington Preparatory School and graduated from Tusculum University in 1973. He married Meg Federighi in April 1981, and they settled in Greenbelt, Md. for the next 30 years.
Don’s curiosity and entrepreneurial drive led to a varied, successful career. He sold commercial security systems for ADT in Baltimore; he started a computer repair business in Gaithersburg, (MicroCare, Inc); he managed beach real estate in Ocean City (CARE Inc); and he sold and repaired mobility equipment in Laurel (Advanced Mobility, Inc).
Retired in 2012, Don devoted himself to designing his dream house. His vision became a reality in 2017 when he and Meg moved to Whispering Pines. The slower pace of living, the beauty and tranquility of the lake, and the warm embrace of neighbors and new friends exceeded all expectations. A proud owner of two Pontiac muscle cars, he quickly joined the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association, where he found others who shared his passion for classic vehicles.
Always planning for the next outing (a cruise to take, a meal to share, a car show to attend), Don’s enthusiasm drew you into his orbit. His exuberance for life was contagious, and he was great fun to be around. A generous and loyal friend with an infectious laugh, he will be grieved by many.
Anxious to contribute to his new community, Don volunteered to assist with food distribution at the Carthage Food Pantry. Contributions in his memory may be made at P.O. Box 1481, Carthage, NC 28327.
Meg wishes to express her profound gratitude to the staff at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for their professionalism, compassion and tireless efforts to save his life.
The family hopes that a celebration of Don’s life can be held safely at a future date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crimmins family.