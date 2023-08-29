Donald Brown Aug 29, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Brown, 74, of Hamlet, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Firsthealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Service arrangements entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Southern Pines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 Calendar Aug 29 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Aug 29, 2023 Aug 30 "THE STORY OF PLASTIC" FREE SCREENING AT SUNRISE THEATER Wed, Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30 The Story of Plastic - Movie Wed, Aug 30, 2023 Sep 3 Weymouth Woods Fire in the Pines Sun, Sep 3, 2023 Sep 3 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Sep 3, 2023