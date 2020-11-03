Donald Butler Grim, 96, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Belle Meade Retirement Community, in Southern Pines.
He was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Reading, Pa., to Robert Grim and Marjorie Butler Grim. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and is a World War II veteran. He received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Illinois. He was an employee of Eastman Kodak for 32 years and traveled the world representing the company. Don was passionate about many things. He loved music, both classical and jazz. He loved travel, reading, a good joke and anything French. He was a wonderful husband, father and family man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Harriet Peraldo Grim; daughter, Cyntia Dade (Paul Hargrove); stepdaughters, Lisa P. Jackson (Roy), and Kim P. Gilley (Tony); stepson, George H. Peraldo (Melissa); grandchildren, Gabriella Bongiorni (Steven), Maxine Dade, Darby Reynolds (Tony), and Jonathan Owen (Catherine); great-grandchildren, James Paul Bongiorni, Austin Reynolds (Hayley), Lauren Reynolds, Sebastian Owen and Isabella Owen; and great-great-grandson, Hudson Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Arts Council of Moore County, 482 E Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, or Patriot Foundation, P.O. Box 5069, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
No services are planned at this time.
