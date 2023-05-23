Donald A. Zimmerman

Donald A. “Don” Zimmerman of Whispering Pines, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, peacefully and as he had wished, at home and surrounded by his family.

He was born June 9, 1931, in Lakewood, Ohio, to the late Lloyd G. and Helen Zimmerman. He was a 1949 graduate of Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio, and while there, was a member of the military reserves. After graduation, he attended Ohio Wesleyan University and was inducted into the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. While attending Ohio Wesleyan University, he was called into service due to a critical need for his occupational specialty as the Korean War was “heating up.” After completing basic training, he was sent to O.C.S. at Ft. Sill, Okla. Once completing O.C.S., he was stationed at Ft. Mead, Md., in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corp. His military service also had him stationed for a short time to Far East Intelligence in Tokyo, Japan, then onto the Headquarters Company, G2, 1st Cavalry Division in Korea.