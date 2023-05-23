Donald A. Zimmerman

Donald A. “Don” Zimmerman of Whispering Pines, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, peacefully and as he had wished, at home and surrounded by his family.
He was born June 9, 1931, in Lakewood, Ohio, to the late Lloyd G. and Helen Zimmerman. He was a 1949 graduate of Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio, and while there, was a member of the military reserves. After graduation, he attended Ohio Wesleyan University and was inducted into the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. While attending Ohio Wesleyan University, he was called into service due to a critical need for his occupational specialty as the Korean War was “heating up.” After completing basic training, he was sent to O.C.S. at Ft. Sill, Okla. Once completing O.C.S., he was stationed at Ft. Mead, Md., in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corp. His military service also had him stationed for a short time to Far East Intelligence in Tokyo, Japan, then onto the Headquarters Company, G2, 1st Cavalry Division in Korea.
After his military service, Don spent much of his working years in the insurance business, leading to starting his own insurance brokerage and developing a number of large, specialized insurance agencies. After his career in insurance, and while most men his age were retiring, Don was taking on new ventures starting a number of businesses with his sons. He finished his working career by letting out his artistic side and started a business by the name of “Copper Creations by Z.” He created and marketed, by various methods, beautiful art that he crafted from copper and brass, heated with an oxygen/acetylene torch. His works are still on display in homes and businesses from coast to coast.
Don was an avid golfer playing to a +2 handicap and competing in a number of quality tournaments. He also enjoyed fishing, and most sports, with a special love for baseball.
He was a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines, and enjoyed attending service as much as his health conditions allowed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, best friend and the “love of his life, Ilene L. Zimmerman; and a brother, Richard Zimmerman, of Florida.
Surviving are his four sons, Marc R. (Chris), of Sanford, Keith L. (Cheryl), of Virginia Beach, Va., Craig D., of Whispering Pines, and Daniel M. (Cathy), of Jackson Springs. Also surviving are a brother, Paul “Happy” Zimmerman (Peggy); seven grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled soon, and the family will provide details as available.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the youth program at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.