Ceilia Dolores Reid Hammill, 89, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at The Greens at Pinehurst Rehabilitation and Living Center, in Pinehurst.
She was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Centerview (Cabarrus County), to the late Luther Powell Reid and Mary Cook Reid. She studied art and was the lead designer at Cannon Mills (later Fieldcrest-Cannon Mills) in Kannapolis, before she married. She married her late husband, Henry, in 1953, and they moved to Southern Pines in 1961 to open Southern Motor Parts (NAPA). She was a member of Southern Pines United Methodist Church, where she was a Bible study and women’s circle group leader. She was also a member of the Southern Pines D.O.E.S. and volunteered with the American Red Cross. She also served as a Moore County Board of Elections judge and was an assistant Girl Scouts leader. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing and eating out with friends on Friday nights. She was an avid traveler and missed her goal of visiting all 50 states by just two.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Kendra Hammill Knoernschild and husband, Kevin, of Holden Beach, and Selena H. Shaw and Robert Evans, of Wake Forest; son, Albert Hammill and wife, Virginia, of Southern Pines; eight grandchildren, Matthew Lang, Alexandra Lang Ramirez (Frank), Jason Knoernschild (Leslie), Carrie Knoernschild, Alan Mabe (Meredith), Stephanie Kelly (Devin), Meredith Childs (Bradon) and Jennifer Shaw; and one great-grandchild Claire Knoernschild.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to Southern Pines United Methodist Church Preservation Fund, 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
A walk-through visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. COVID guidelines will be observed.
A graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Monday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Tommy Sweeley officiating.
