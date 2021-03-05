The Wizard said to the Tin Man, “A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.”
By that measure, Dee Morrow was beyond compare. She passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 96, surrounded by her family.
Alice Dolores McEntee Morrow was born on Jan. 17, 1925, in the small zinc-mining town of Franklin, N.J., the second of eight children born to William and Marie McEntee. Although the 10 family members lived in a small, one-bathroom house in the midst of the Depression — where, she joked, the first kid to wake up was the best-dressed — she said she never felt deprived. She started college at the age of 16, earned a nursing degree, did post-graduate work at the Mayo Clinic, and studied at Johns Hopkins to specialize as an operating room supervisor.
In 1951, she married Roy Morrow, a surgeon from Canada, who liked to say that marrying Dee was the best decision of his life. The newlyweds lived for a short time in Rocky Mount, and Jersey City, N.J., before settling in Glen Ridge, N.J., for 38 years.
In 1992, Dee and Roy retired to Pinehurst to work full time on golf, playing bridge, hosting cocktail parties, and entertaining family, friends and visitors.
Dee was a woman of extraordinary generosity, intelligence, warmth, and humor. After her stint as an OR supervisor, she bore six children in less than six years, and her household became party central for legendary Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her family and legions of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Dee was a voracious reader of history and fiction — usually working on several books at a time. She was a beautiful skier, an opera aficionado, played a mean game of golf, earned masters points in bridge, and won bowling awards. Her “Jeopardy!” and New York Times crossword puzzle skills were unmatched.
Her faith and extended family were paramount. She supported faith-based charities and sat for Perpetual Adoration. She selflessly gave back to her family, nursing her dying mother in her home while raising six children. When her mother-in-law and two of her aunts were nearing the end of their lives, they, too, spent their last days in the care of Dee Morrow.
One of her fervent wishes was to get to know her grandchildren, despite the distance apart. For one week every year, she brought the grandkids to Pinehurst, spoiling them with homemade chocolate chip cookies, unlimited trips to Barnes and Noble bookstores, go-cart outings, bowling trips, and their favorite treat: driving the golf cart to feed the ducks. In the words of one of the youngest ones: “We love going to DeeDee’s. She boils us!”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roy; her sisters, Catherine McEntee and Mary Lester; and brothers, Richard and William McEntee.
Dee is survived by her brother, Robert McEntee and his wife, Ruth; her sisters, Margaret “PeggyAnn” Lakin and Patricia Gordon; her children, Dr. Robert Morrow and his wife, Lucille, Joan Morrow Lynch and her husband, Terrence, John Morrow and his wife, Lynne Lampl, William Morrow, Carol Morrow Andersen, and Kathryn (Kitty) Morrow French and her husband, Jerry; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 25 nieces and nephews.
Her family and friends will celebrate the life of Dee Morrow in the late summer.
Please visit fiorefuneralhomes.com to leave messages of condolence.