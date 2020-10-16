Dolores Ann McMahon, 79, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home in Pinehurst.
Born on Dec. 1, 1940, in Chicago, to the late Lawrence and Viola Beauchamp. Dolores grew up in Fox River Grove, Ill. She later lived in South Holland before moving to Pinehurst in 1997, where she settled with her husband in Pinewild. She loved cats, reading, puzzles, golfing and watching the Cubs baseball games. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Jean, Lillette, William and Donald.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Michael McMahon; children, James McMahon Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, and Karen McKeever; two sisters, Elaine (John) and Diane; grandchildren, Scott, Lindsey, Ryan and Emily McKeever.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation.
