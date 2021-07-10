Dianne M. Forsyth

Dianne Mitchell Forsyth, 74, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Born in Lumberton on March 8, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Durham Hoyt and Mary Eunice Glass Mitchell. Dianne grew up in Fairmont and graduated from Fairmont High School. She went on to graduate from Meredith College and earned her master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Dianne began her career as a teacher in Mecklenburg County. She went on to teach in Scotland County before moving to Sanford, where she became the director of exceptional children for Lee County Schools.
Dianne married James Forsyth on May 7, 1982. After her retirement in 2003, the two relocated to Pinehurst. Dianne enjoyed membership in Women of the Pines and was a lifetime supporter of her alma mater, Meredith College.
Dianne is survived by her devoted husband, James Forsyth; brother, William “Bill” Mitchell and wife, Gerrie, of Winston-Salem; sister, Marsha Smith and husband, Garry, of Ocean Isle Beach; stepsons Kendrick “Ken” Forsyth, of Panama City, Fla., and James “Nick” Forsyth and wife, Jessica, of Rock Hill, S.C.; step-grandchildren Page Degen and husband, Taylor, Kaitlin Forsyth and Hailey Forsyth.
A funeral service will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines, on Friday, July 16, at 2 p.m., followed by entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dianne’s memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Meredith College, Raleigh, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.