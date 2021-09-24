Diane L. Danét

Dianne Lynne Danét passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Manor Care at the age of 73.
Our mom Dianne was a sweet and wonderful lady. She spent most of her life taking care of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. This she did with love and dedication that was second to none! However, you could not keep her from working too and she did so in various retail positions. She loved meeting new people and everyone that knew her would say she was the “sweetest person” they had ever met. Many of our and her friends’ memories of her will always be sparked when we smell her signature perfume, “Daisy,” by Marc Jacobs.
When home, she spent her time reading murder mysteries while relaxing with her two cats. She loved all animals, including a lone mockingbird she fed, who loved sitting outside her bedroom window singing each morning. She loved traveling and eating out when she could. However, she was a top-notch cook, and she is famous in our family for the best tacos around. Although she was homebound, she was strong in her faith and the plans God had for her. The light she brought into so many lives will be truly missed.
She leaves behind her daughters, Andrea Beal and her husband, Gerald, of Laurel Hill, Angela Fezza and her husband, Andy, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Janette Danét and her wife, Krystyn, of Aberdeen; her sons, Gregory Danét, of San Antonio, Texas, and Nicholas Danét and his wife, Danielle, of Fort Eustis, Va.; her sister, Annette Gergen, of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren, Kristin, Cory, Gabriel, Geri, Luis, Royce, Autumn, Cody, Kaitlin, Connor, Karina, Cambria, Catalina, Jacob, Ivy, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Coleson and Calista; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Annabelle, Dylan, Elijah, River, Rhett, Clark, Alyssa, Xander, Violet, Julius and Alicia.
A memorial mass will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Anthony of Padua. Inurnment will be held following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society Scotland County, 1401 West Blvd, Laurinburg, NC 28352.