Dewey S. Mims Jr., 92, of Southern Pines, died in the care of FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, and in the presence of his children, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Stallings Mims in 1984.
Dewey was born Nov. 7, 1928, in Durham, to the late Dewey Sexton Mims and Eleanor Holland Mims. He received his education at the Durham Public Schools and Duke University in Durham. He was employed as a field representative by Crum and Forster Insurance Companies for 17 years, and during this time moved to Southern Pines in 1959. In 1967 he acquired ownership of Hobbs Insurance Agency, in Southern Pines, and Aberdeen Insurance and Realty Company, in Aberdeen, through which he enjoyed serving their clients for many years.
In 2001 these companies were acquired by First Bank, and through their kindness, continued servicing his clients under First Bank Insurance Services until retirement in 2013.
He is survived by a son, D. Jeffrey Mims, of Southern Pines; and a daughter, Lucy Mims Stains and her husband, the Rev. Joseph Stains, of South Fork, Pa.; he was “Papa” to three grandchildren, Rachel Bergman, Katherine Stains and Joseph G. Stains; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and had two nieces.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Mims Newell, formerly of Charlotte; and one nephew.
Private funeral services were provided by Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, with the Rev. Joseph Stains officiating the burial service at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
