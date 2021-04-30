Dewey Franklin Britt Jr., 59, of Eagle Springs, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m., at Pleasant View Friends Church cemetery, with the Rev. Kenneth McNeill presiding.
Dewey was born in Montgomery County in 1961, son of the late Dewey F. Britt Sr., and Blanche Maness Britt. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinists mate (AD3). He worked for Charles Phillips Plumbing for many years. He was known to work all the time, but did enjoy time with his family and friends. He loved animals and the outdoors. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Lester Cockman and Charles Warren; sister-in-law, Dianne Powers; and sister, Laverne Cockman.
He is survived by two sisters, Annette Caldwell, (David Joyce), of Asheboro, and Vera Warren, of Robbins; one brother, Walter Powers, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C..; nieces and nephews, Brooke Nelson (Edwin), Brandon Nelson, Skye, Ella and Mason; and his special dog, Lulu.
The family has requested that donations be made in his honor to Animal Advocates of Moore County P.O. Box 3399 Pinehurst, N.C. 28374 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, California 90266.
