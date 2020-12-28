DeWayne Laird, 73, of Pinehurst, formerly of Concordville, Pa., passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, due to complications from pancreatic and liver cancer.
He was born in Bloomington, Ill., the son of the late Donald L. Laird and Estella (nee Clute) Laird.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Laird (Balanetsky); and brother, Roger Laird and his wife, Kathy (nee Whelan).
He was a graduate of Clifton Heights High School and Peirce Junior College. He served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserve in Cutler, Maine.
He graduated from the University of Delaware with a 4.0, majoring in accounting, received his CPA designation,and was employed by Peat, Marwick, Mitchell and Philadelphia Suburan Water as CFO he elected to then be self employed as a consultant until he became a CFO and VP with an international gaming company, garnering the experience he sought and excelled in.
DeWayne loved the game of golf (only four holes-in-one), enjoyed playing mixed doubles with his wife, traveling to Scotland, enjoying the camaraderie of friends of Concord Country Club in Pennsylvania and Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst. He shared his expertise in business as a board member of both clubs, promoting the game of golf and its integrity.
In addition to his love of life, he enjoyed both the simple pleasures of family, home, scotch, vintage cars and Porsches.
DeWayne was a loving husband, son and brother who was always willing to help anyone advance in life or career. He truly will be missed by all. Amen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in DeWayne’s name to PAN-CAN (Pancreatic Cancer Research), 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
