Desmond Jones May 24, 2023

Desmond Jones, 45, of Southern Pines, departed this life on Monday, May 22, 2023. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.