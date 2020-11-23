Desmond E. Neeley, 91, of Aberdeen, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
A native of Scott County, Va., he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Desmond loved being outdoors and spent most of his life farming, caring for the land, and the crops he planted. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and caring for his flower garden. Desmond liked music: gospel, country and bluegrass, and attending church.His family fondly remembers him as a “tinker,” repairing and building most anything. He was a son of the late William and Mary Fields Neeley and was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Neeley; son, Alva Bowman and 13 siblings.
Desmond is survived by daughters, Mary Muse and husband, Frank, and Elizabeth Neeley; sons, Robert Bowman and wife, Rhonda, Bill Neeley and wife, Linda, Arnold Neeley, Daniel Neeley and wife, Donna, Frank Neeley and David Neeley; daughter-in-law, Loretta Bowman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Crosshill Cemetery, Carthage.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Mary Muse.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Neeley family.
