Dennis W. Kunce, 73, of Holden Beach, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, after a short illness, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Dennis was born Sept. 14, 1947, to the late Donald M. Kunce and Ollie Hutchins Kunce. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam and two tours in Germany. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart. Dennis was a long-haul truck driver. Dennis retired to restore antique classic cars and was a member of the Tri-Beach Cruisers in Holden Beach. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda.
He leaves behind his son, Chris Kunce (Sara), of Wake Forest; his sisters, Donna Coffey (Morris), of Greensboro, Kathy Kunce, of West End, and Bonnie Kunce (Wayne Tysinger) of New Hill; his brother, Gary Kunce (Ann), of West End; two granddaughters, Ariana and Karys; four nieces; three nephews; seven great-nieces and great- nephews; and his beloved dog, Jake.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Pinelawn Cemetery.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.