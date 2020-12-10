Dennis P. Epps

Dennis Paul Epps, 61, of Southern Pines, formerly of Cameron, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his mother’s residence in Fayetteville.
He was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Cumberland County. Dennis was a loving son, brother, father, papaw and friend to all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with military honors.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Epps; son, Cameron Epps; mother, Joyce B. Smith; father, George Epps; sisters, Vicky Epps, Denise Worthington, Delores Nicely and Ellen Hollowell; grandchildren, Anastasia and Jayden King.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com.