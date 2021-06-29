Dennis Edward Smith, 55, died Monday, June 21, 2021.
Funeral services are Friday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at Holy Way Church, Eagle Springs.
He is survived by children, Dominique Smith, of Houston, Texas, Javonta Horton, of Asheboro, Bryan Smith, of Charlotte; parents, Leonard and Manda Smith; siblings, Leonard Smith Jr., Yancy Smith, Bishop Ricky Smith, Frederick Smith, Violet Woodland, Linda Smith, Tine Matherson, Mary Horton, Wanda Smith and Carol Collins.
R.C. Bostic and Son Funeral Services is assisting the family.