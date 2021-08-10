Dennis Allan Grooms, owner of DG’s Tire and Auto, proudly served our community for the past 30 years.
Dennis was a private man, but very driven and highly intelligent with an artistic talent. He had a great appreciation for life. He was a wonderful person. His warm spirit would shine in the twinkle of his eyes, and conveyed kindness and caring in everything he did.
On Aug. 5, 2021, we tragically lost this amazing man, while doing one of the many things he loved most — mountain biking. Dennis was drawn to any outdoor sport, but loved biking with his friends the most; and as always he was happiest when he was spending time with those who meant the most to him. His family and friends took precedence in his life. He had a heart of gold and lived each day to its fullest.
Among his many loves were his pets, especially his two rescue dogs, Fred and Nikki, who are still waiting for him to come home.
Dennis is survived by his loving family, his wife of 25 years, Crystal Roberts; his mother and father, Nancy and Chester Turnage; his brother, Chris Grooms; his two sons, Zackeri and Mackenzie Roberts; granddaughters, Adelaide and Ashlyn; niece, Hailey Grooms; sister-in-law, Tracy Riley; and by so many friends who are as close as brothers, Shawn, Bryan, Chris, Steve-o, Lance, Ron and Brooks. There is no doubt of how much he loved each and every one of you!
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janette Baldwin and George Lawson; and his mother-in-law, Patricia Hinson.
This tragic loss will affect our family and community for eternity. and there are no words to describe the pain and emptiness we all feel.
Dennis will forever be in our hearts. Love lasts forever!
A celebration of his life will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, Thursday Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the ceremony.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.