We are sad to say that on Dec. 21,2020, at the age of 87, Deloris Frasure Brown, of Southern Pines, born in Huntersville on Dec, 12, 1933, passed away at Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Andy and Beulah Ownby Frasure; her daughter, Teresa D’ette Brown; her siblings John Dale Frasure, Donald Wilton Frasure, John Dwight Frasure, Tommy Kline Frasure. Her sister Doris Frasure Dixon recently after her death.
She is survived by her son, Michael Dale Brown and daughter-in-law, Kaye Davis Brown, of Carthage; her granddaughter Margaret Lucille Brown, of Chapel Hill; grandson William Michael Brown and his wife, Jani Engelbretch Brown, of Carrboro; great granddaughters Luna Clawson, Juniper Battles and Stella Battles; her siblings Herbert Eugene Frasure and Baxter Garmen Frasier (Dorothy Frasure), of Lucia; Stella Frasure Fortner, Sue Frasure Holland and Judy Frasure Long, of Gastonia. She had numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Deloris worked at the USPS for 29 years and loved to work in her yard.
Her memorial service and interment will be postponed until the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your local hospice, as she was under hospice care at the time of her death.